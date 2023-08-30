Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kevin Woods – Greenville
-Stalking
Donald Spinner III - Clinton
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Drake Sheppard - Cross Hill
-Failure to register a dangerous animal
Timothy Rice - Laurens
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
