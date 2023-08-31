Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Piritz – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jerri Gray - Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kaydren Henry - Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
