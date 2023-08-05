Today

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.