Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Micah Williams – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jason Wertz – Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Betty Tucker - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jacqueline Sims - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)
Heather Sims - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)
Travis Owens - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Kathy Lee - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Brandon Lee - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Chuncey Kinard - Clinton
-Obstructing justice
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Logan Jury-Sprouse - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Jeremy James - Ware Shoals
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Rodrick Irby - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Kenny Garcia - Clinton
-Contempt of Magistrates Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
