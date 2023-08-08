Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Audry Galloway – Gray Court

-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

 

Joseph Emery – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Mark Eaton - Gray Court

-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

 

Antonia Darby - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 

Cynthia Corcoran - Waterloo

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

 

Keizarro Conner - Kinards

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Michael Center - Laurens

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Jamie Burnette - Waterloo

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Sevvy Boston - Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)