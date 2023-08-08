Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Audry Galloway – Gray Court
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Joseph Emery – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Mark Eaton - Gray Court
-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Antonia Darby - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Cynthia Corcoran - Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Keizarro Conner - Kinards
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Michael Center - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jamie Burnette - Waterloo
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Sevvy Boston - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.