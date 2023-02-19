Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Indecent exposure
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Burglary - First degree
Heather Wright – Mountville
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.