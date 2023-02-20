Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Khaled Almaleh – Laurens
-Possession of anabolic steroids, 100 or more doses - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Marlena Brantley – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Heard – Cross Hill
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Destiny Hughes – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
