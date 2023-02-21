Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kristin Jordan – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Telequena Simmons
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Donald Spinner – Greenville
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Obtaining nonferrous metals, disruption of service to critical infrastructure or more than 10 customers
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Robert Stevens – Greenwood (no photo available)
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ronnie Woodruff – Waterloo
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
