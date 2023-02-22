Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Virgil Lell – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of meth, first
-Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Ruford Martin – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Rodney Wesley – Greenville
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Assault and battery, second degree
-Assault and battery, second degree
