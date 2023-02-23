Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Gary Henry – Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Carolyn King – Cross Hill
-Violation of City Ordinance
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Zachary Miller – Cross Hill
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Charles Poland – Greenwood
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.