Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amber Allen – Kinards
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Mackinzie Bergen – Wellford
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Travis Greene – Greenwood
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Matthew Owens – Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
