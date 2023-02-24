Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.