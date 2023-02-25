Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Johnny Ricks – Laurens

-Unlawful for persons charged with or convicted of 16-3-2020 to enter or remain on grounds of shelter

Lakasion Robinson – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Public disorderly conduct

Antonio Anthony

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Cedric Curenton – Union

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

 