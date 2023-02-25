Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnny Ricks – Laurens
-Unlawful for persons charged with or convicted of 16-3-2020 to enter or remain on grounds of shelter
Lakasion Robinson – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Antonio Anthony
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Cedric Curenton – Union
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
