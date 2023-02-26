Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Gonzales – Inman
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 400 g or more
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Haleigh Johnson – Gray Court
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drennon Oxner – Ware Shoals
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Lisa Wooten – Laurens
-Trespassing / Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
