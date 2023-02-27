Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Bennett – Cross Hill
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jami Burke – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Violation of City Ordinance
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Jasmine Cohen – Laurens
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Brian Cromer – Laurens
-Violation of Probation
Rayon Jones – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
William Lanford – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.