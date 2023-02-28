Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gregg Lemon – Newberry
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
Kion Ligon – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Public disorderly conduct
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
Jahmez Lindsay – Cross Hill
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Steven McElrath – Fountain Inn
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Bruce Pace – Joanna
-Contempt of Magistrates Court
Timothy Woody - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
