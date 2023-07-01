Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Henry – Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Emilio Hinojos Jr – Fountain Inn
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc, 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 2nd or sub. offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Chase Keller – Enoree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Belinda Leake – Laurens
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Jacob Lyons – Laurens
-Noise Ordinance Violation
