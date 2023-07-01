Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.