Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Austin – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Patrick Bumgardner – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub. (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Fentanyl, Possession of more than 2 grains - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Kenneth Burnside – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
Kimberly Clark – Laurens
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
-Pedestrians on highways
Karlynn Coiley – Laurens
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
-Pedestrians on highways
Robert Delamotte – Omaha, NE
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature
-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Allex Florez – Greenwood
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Aaron Fortescue – Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Lea Gillette – Laurens
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Patrick Johnson – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
