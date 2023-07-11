Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Kilgore – Gray Court
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Michael Landreth – Laurens
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
Malcolm Moses – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Trequann Mosley – Saluda, SC
-Kidnapping
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Boyd Nabors – Clinton
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
Tracey Neason – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Amber Pridemore – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Samantha Smith – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 2nd or sub
Maya Thornton – Laurens
-Reckless Driving
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Nicholas Wells – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
