Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kyla Bodie – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Gary Durant – Greenwood
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Daniel Hara – Seneca
-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Shemekia Holiday – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.