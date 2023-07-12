Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kyla Bodie – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Gary Durant – Greenwood

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Daniel Hara – Seneca

-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Shemekia Holiday – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 