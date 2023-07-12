Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.