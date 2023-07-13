Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.