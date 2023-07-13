Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jean Bartley – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Desmond Coleman – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 2nd Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Rodney Dawkins – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Ricky Hill – Pelzer
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 2nd offense
Christopher Taylor – Gray Court
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
