Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ashley Imhof – Fountain Inn
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Juan Lagunes Dominguez – Greenwood
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Shakeerah Posey – Belton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Steven Redd – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
William Robinson – Easley
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
