Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jack Spoone – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Erracrice Stroud – Laurens
-Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws
Jacqueline Watts – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Alcohol/Title 61, any violation where penalty is not provided
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
James Boyter – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
