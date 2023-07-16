Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Emery – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Donavan Finley – Laurens
-Willful sale of real or personal property on which lien exists, value $50 or more
James Fleming – Laurens
-Purchase of cont. sub. within proximity of school
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
Rodney Plack – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Robert Robbs – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Ricky Scurry – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.