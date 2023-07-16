Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Joseph Emery – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Donavan Finley – Laurens

-Willful sale of real or personal property on which lien exists, value $50 or more

James Fleming – Laurens

-Purchase of cont. sub. within proximity of school

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense

Rodney Plack – Gray Court

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Robert Robbs – Laurens

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

Ricky Scurry – Clinton

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 