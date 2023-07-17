Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerald Ballard – Simpsonville
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Javonn Brown – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
James Capuno – Gray Court
-Chop Shop, alter, deface, destroy, disguise, etc. a vehicle id. number
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $10,000 or more
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws (half the penalty of substantive offense)
Jasmaine Cook – Laurens
-Failure to possess registration card
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Vehicular tire violation
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Shekelia Grant – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Heather Hanvey – Fountain Inn
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Jacob Lyons – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Steven Madden – Laurens
-Unlawful communication
Richard McCoy – Enoree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Donald McKenzie – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Failure to pay property tax, 1st off
Fantasia Mims – Laurens
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Travios Mims – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws (half the penalty of substantive offense)
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Yolanda Mims – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-PWID within proximity of park, playground or school
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
