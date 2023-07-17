Today

Lots of sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.