Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.