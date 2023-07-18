Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sara Nygard – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Latonya Pitts – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws
Holly Pulley – Fountain Inn
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Jeffrey Robinson – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
Malcolm Robinson – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Johnlin Savage – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Wilson Simpson – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Chaunssey Tucker – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Shakia Turner – Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Crystal Williams – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Rodarius Yeargin – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.