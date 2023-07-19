Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Paula James – Laurens

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more

George Smith – Clinton

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

Jerry Swanger – Woodruff

-Dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawful

Jaydian Tate – Gaffney

-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Chad Teasley – Clinton

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Milton Young – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 