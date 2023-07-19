Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Paula James – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
George Smith – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Jerry Swanger – Woodruff
-Dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawful
Jaydian Tate – Gaffney
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Chad Teasley – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Milton Young – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
