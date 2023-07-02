Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Andrew McGowan – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alphonso McMorris – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Brenda Oswalt – Joanna
-Filing a false police report of a Misdemeanor violation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.