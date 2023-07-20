Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamarcus Downey – Clinton
-To inflict great bodily injury upon a child
Jose Hernandez Salas – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Xavier McDowell – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Andres Pascual – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
Andrew Wayman – Newberry
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Heather Wymer – Clinton
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
