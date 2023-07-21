Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Desmond Bates – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jarrod Boring – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Florence Gary – Clinton
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Marion Gary – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
