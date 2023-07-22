Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kolette Green – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Lexy Hunnicutt – Joanna
-Noise ordinance violation
Kimberley Lynch – Laurens
-Stealing or killing identifiable dog
Michael Stevens – Woodruff
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
