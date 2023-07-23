Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Houston Summerall – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Alissa Alpert – Mountville
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Felipe Gamino – Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Logan Jury-Sprouse – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
