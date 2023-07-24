Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Black – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tiffany Bunch – Cross Hill
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Marquies Cunningham – Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Joshua Eubanks – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Timothy Fisher – Laurens
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Breanna Gillian – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Adrian Grant – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
Diedre Gray – Waterloo
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Vada Jennings – Waterloo
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
