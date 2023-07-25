Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Emmanuel Henry – Columbia, SC
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Richard Lee – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Makari Lindler
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Hoyt McCuen – Fountain Inn
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Crystal Price – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Timothy Rice – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
James Robinson – Mountville
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
Bobby Thomas – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
