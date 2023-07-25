Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Emmanuel Henry – Columbia, SC

-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Richard Lee – Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Makari Lindler

-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Hoyt McCuen – Fountain Inn

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Crystal Price – Clinton

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Timothy Rice – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

James Robinson – Mountville

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal

Bobby Thomas – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

 