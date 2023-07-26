Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bradley Burns – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Joshua Evett – Waterloo
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Mary Sizemore – Hodges
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
