Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Zh’rece Anderson – Laurens
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Daniel Brewington – Waterloo
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Ian Rice – Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Ryan Wilburn – Belton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Mac Gaffney – Mountville
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
