Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kevin Bowlin – Greenwood
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 400 g or more (Felony, 25Y to 30Y)
-Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws
Ryeisha Byrd – Cross Hill
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Rex Corder – Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jason Dickson – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Constantine Dimopoulos – Easley
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
Jerri Gray – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Karl Griswell – Fountain Inn
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
