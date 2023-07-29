Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Hoalt – Fountain Inn
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
Whitney Moody – Greenwood
-Issuance, sale or offer to sell identification card
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
-Financial Transaction Card fraud, false state. on application
Tyrez Owens – Laurens
-Unlawful for person convicted of DV 2nd & 3rd degree, etc., to ship, transport, possess or receive firearm or ammunition
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tyler Ray – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Elizabeth Smith – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joseph Thompson – Enoree
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Calvin Barksdale – Fountain Inn
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
