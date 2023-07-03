Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carol Salinas – Laurens
-Obstructing justice
Ronald Smith – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Unauthorized soliciting for ride, employment, etc. on highway
Stanley Smith – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Jermaine Suber – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
Sammie Thompson – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Rashad Wallace – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Preston Armstrong – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Desmond Farrow – Greenwood
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Alana Foley – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Dumarcus Franklin – Laurens
-Negligently allowing fire to spread, first offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
Jerri Gary – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Timothy Green – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
