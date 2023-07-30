Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyler Brown – Gray Court
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 Y or younger
Gaberial Humenanski – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
David Joyce – Startex, SC
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Daniel Mathers – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Curtis Nabors – Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 Y or younger
Amber Pridemore – Clinton
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
Nyker Sims – Clinton
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Haley Smith – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
