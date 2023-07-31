Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jayden Argo – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Jason Aristide – Greenwood
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Jabari Bluford – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
Johnny Boyce – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
James Boyter – Laurens
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
Gary Chandler – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Ashton Cox – Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
Sally Cox – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Andrew Eaton – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Frederick Franks – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
