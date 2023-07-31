Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jayden Argo – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

Jason Aristide – Greenwood

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Jabari Bluford – Laurens

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Attempted Murder

Johnny Boyce – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

James Boyter – Laurens

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

Gary Chandler – Laurens

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

Ashton Cox – Joanna

-Public disorderly conduct

Sally Cox – Laurens

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Andrew Eaton – Gray Court

-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Frederick Franks – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 