Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds light and variable.