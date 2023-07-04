Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brittainy Hamilton – Joanna
-Unlawful communication
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Damarcus Hill – Mountville
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Zachary Holden – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
James Johnson – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Debra Little – Laurens
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Public disorderly conduct
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
William Lyons – Laurens
-Littering exceeding 500 lbs.
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jake McDougal – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Mark Osinski – Snellville, GA
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
De’Antay Simpson – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Austin Tisdale – Laurens
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Rasheed Williams – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
