Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Monteze Dandy – Fountain Inn
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Claude Davis – Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Jordan Howington – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
Dalton Moore – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Christopher Rosemond – Greenville
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Thomas Smith – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
David Spurgon – Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Jeffrey Thompson – Fountain Inn
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
