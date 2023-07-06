Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Burton – Greenwood
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Lauren Chesney – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Phyllis Davis – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
Russell Elledge – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Rachael Heindl – Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
