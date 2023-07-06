Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bobby Burton – Greenwood

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Lauren Chesney – Laurens

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Phyllis Davis – Waterloo

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

Russell Elledge – Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

Rachael Heindl – Waterloo

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

 