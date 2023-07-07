Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Pearlie Helle – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Shavonda Holiday – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Cheyenne Johnson – Greenville
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature
Henry Lynch – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Donna Marckley – Laurens
-Purchase of cont. sub. within proximity of school
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
