Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Rowe – Joanna
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Jalen Ruff – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Kyle Stewart – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jamie Hand – Ware Shoals
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 2nd offense
