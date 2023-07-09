Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Trey Tucker – Waterloo
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jonathan Binns – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Stephen Tucker - Waterloo
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Ralph Waldrep – Enoree
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Kendrick Williams – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
