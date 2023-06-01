Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Banks – Gray Court
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Jonathan Carter – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 3rd and subsequent
Malcolm Moses – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
