Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandon Clark – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)
-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value more than $1,000 in any six month period
Russell Edmonds – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Alfred Mosley – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 4th or subsequent Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Jacob Phillips – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Sharon Samples – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
