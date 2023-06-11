Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Sanders – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
William Sumeral – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tyrone Taylor – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Justin Whaley – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Xavier Young – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
