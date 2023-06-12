Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kaitlyn Blake – Gray Court

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Bryan Bouslay – Clinton

-Pedestrians on highways

-Willfully burning lands of another

Tyler Brown – Greenwood

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Brian Carroll – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Jarvis Clark – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Ryan Fowler – Clinton

-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense

Jessica Ginn – Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Melissa Griffin – Spartanburg

-Public disorderly conduct

 