Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kaitlyn Blake – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Bryan Bouslay – Clinton
-Pedestrians on highways
-Willfully burning lands of another
Tyler Brown – Greenwood
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Brian Carroll – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jarvis Clark – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ryan Fowler – Clinton
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
Jessica Ginn – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Melissa Griffin – Spartanburg
-Public disorderly conduct
